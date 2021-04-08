Bernard Mensah makes Besiktas bench in win against Alanyaspor after injury return

Ghanaian player, Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah was left on the bench as Besiktas beat Alanyaspor 3-0 in Turkey Super Lig on Wednesday.

Mensah made the matchday squad after missing the 1-0 defeat against Kasimpasa last weekend due to an ankle injury.



But head coach Sergen Yalçın did not use the highly-rated midfielder in the convincing home victory.

Cenk Tosun, Rachid Ghezzal and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou scored the goals for Besiktas, who remain top of the league.



It is likely Mensah will feature in Sunday's clash with BB Erzurumspor.