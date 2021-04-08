Bernard Mensah makes Besiktas bench in win against Alanyaspor after injury return

Thu, 8 Apr 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah was left on the bench as Besiktas beat Alanyaspor 3-0 in Turkey Super Lig on Wednesday.
Mensah made the matchday squad after missing the 1-0 defeat against Kasimpasa last weekend due to an ankle injury.
But head coach Sergen Yalçın did not use the highly-rated midfielder in the convincing home victory.
Cenk Tosun, Rachid Ghezzal and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou scored the goals for Besiktas, who remain top of the league.
It is likely Mensah will feature in Sunday's clash with BB Erzurumspor.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Related Articles:
- Lesley Ablorh included in Thai League ToWT after securing Playoffs final berth for Nakhonpathom United
- Chelsea legend Michael Essien tips former club to win the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League
- Chelsea can win Champions League - Michael Essien
- Frank Lampard did a great job with Chelsea - Michael Essien
- FIFA rejects $250,000 alleged Zamalek settlement with Acheampong
- Read all related articles