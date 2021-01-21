Bernard Mensah nets brace to help Besiktas defeat Fatih Karagumruk 4-1

Midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Ghana international Bernard Mensah netted a brace on Thursday afternoon to help his Besiktas side to cruise to a 4-1 win against Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish Super Lig.

The Black Eagles today visited the Vefa Stadium to play against the matchday 19 opponent of the ongoing 2020/2021 season.



On the match day, Besiktas played well in the first half and as a result, went into the break with a deserved lead courtesy of a strike from Vincent Aboubakar in the 44th minute.



After the break, the visitors maintained the momentum and went on to double their lead in the 50th minute when midfielder Bernard Mensah scored with a depth finish.



With Cyle Larin finding the back of the net to increase the lead for Besiktas, Bernard Mensah will four minutes later score again to make the scoreline 4-0 for the side.

Later on, Fabio Borini converted a penalty kick to serve as a consolation goal for Fatih Karagumruk with the team eventually succumbing to a 4-1 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.



On the matchday, Bernard Mensah lasted 71 minutes of play and made way for Dorukhan Tokoz to enjoy some minutes.



The exciting midfielder this season has made 16 appearances for Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig and now has four goals and two assists to his name.