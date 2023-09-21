Bernard Mensah nets hat-trick in seven-goal thriller between Al Tai and Al Ettifaq

Bernard Mensah in celebration mood

Ghanaian midfielder, Bernard Mensah sparked the Saudi Pro League with a hat-trick in the game between Al Tai and Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq.

The 28-year-old moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer transfer window to join Al Tai following the massive exodus to the gulf.



Having scored his first goal for the club last week, the former Ghana international almost secured a point for Al Tai on the road.



Al Ettifaq's newest arrival opened the scoring after just two minutes but Mensah responded seven minutes later before giving Al Tai the lead in the 36th minute.



But with four minutes to half time, French forward Moussa Dembele levelled the scores.

After the break, Mensah shot his side into the lead once again before Wijnaldum levelled with 19 minutes remaining.



However, with the game headed for a draw, Dembele grabbed the winner in injury time to give Al Ettifaq victory.



Mensah joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Malcom, Aleksadr Mitrovic and Odion Ighalo as players to have scored hat-tricks in the new Saudi Pro League season.