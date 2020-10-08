Bernard Mensah poised for victory in friendlies against Mali and Qatar

Ghana international Bernard Mensah

Black Stars returnee Bernard Mensah has said that the team wants to win every game ahead of their international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.

Bernard Mensah, who is earning his first call up since 2015, insists that there is enough quality in the Ghana team to beat Mali and Qatar.



The Black Stars are currently camping in Turkey for the games on Friday and Sunday against Mali and Qatar respectively.

"I think the invitation means a lot to me. We now have a new Coach, he is C.K Akonnor. He saw what I did with my previous clubs, Kasimpasa, Kayaserispor and now Besiktas, so I will say it’s a big chance for me. He knows the type of player I am, and that is why he gave me the opportunity to be here," he said.



"We want to win every game; we are Black Stars. We have good players, Jordan Ayew, Andre and Thomas. I think we have a very good squad and we want to win every game. The two games are very important for us, the new players also want to prove something in these two games, so yes, we are ready and we want to win every game," he added.