Sports News

Bernard Mensah powers Kayserispor to victory against Sivasspor

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah scored his fifth goal of the season in the Turkish Superlig as Kayserispor beat Sivasspor 2-0 at away lm Sunday.

Acar Hussan Huseyin opened the scoring for the visitors on the stroke of halftime at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul stadium.



With seven minutes to end proceedings, Mensah stepped up to convert a penalty kick to hand all the three points to Kayserispor in the survival fight.



Kayserispor is sitting at the 16th position on the league standings after 29 matches with just 28 points.

The Besiktas and Fenerbahce target has five goals in 24 appearances in the Turkish this season.



He has also managed eight assists in the process.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.