Bernard Mensah quits Black Stars

Bernard Mensah Ghana Mensah has announced that he is taking a temporary break from international football

Sun, 8 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Turkey-based midfielder Bernard Mensah has announced that he is taking a temporary break from international football after a chequered stint.

This comes days after the Besiktas star was excluded from a 24-man squad to face Sudan in a double-header of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mensah, 26, claims he wants to concentrate on club football.

A statement on his Twitter account read: ''I have decided to take a break from the national team until further notice .. I want to concentrate on my career for now .. thanks to all Ghanaians for their support.''

