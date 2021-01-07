Bernard Mensah reacts to Besiktas' big win against Rizespor

Ghana midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah has expressed joy after Besiktas' big win over Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old replaced Oguzhan Ozyakup in the 68th minute as the Turkish giants thumped Rizespor 6-0 at the Vodafone Park.



Cyle Larin who scored four times opened the scoring after just 17 minutes before adding a second after 31 minutes to head into the break 2-0 up.



Oguzhan Ozyakup who would later be replaced by Mensah, made it 3-0 ten minutes after the break.



Larin completed his hat-trick on 80 minutes before adding his four three minutes later.

Ajdin Hasic completed the mauling with the final kick of the game.



Mensah's compatriot Godfred Donsah played 45 minutes for Rizespor.



