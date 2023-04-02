Bernard Mensah scores and grabs assist in Kayserispor's win against Trabzonspor

Bernard Mensah

Bernard Mensah scored and grabbed an assist in Kayserispor's dramatic 4-3 win against Trabzonspor on Saturday in the Turkish top flight.

While Kayserispor took the lead with Emrah Başsan's goal in the first minute of the match, the equalizer for Trabzonspor came from Maxi Gomez in the 3rd minute.



The last goal in the first half was scored by Mame Thiam in the 20th minute and Kayserispor's 2-1 superiority was restored before the break.



In the second half of the match, a similar scenario took place at the beginning of the match.

Kayserispor made it 3-1 through Bernard Mensah's penalty in the 48th minute, while Abdülkadir Ömür scored Trabzonspor's second goal in the 50th minute. When the minutes showed 54, Enis Bardhi scored for Trabzonspor to make it 3-3. Three goals were scored in the first 9 minutes of the second half.



Kayserispor, who took the lead twice in the match, caught their opponent, this time Carlos Mane scored in the 63rd minute after receiving a pass from Bernard Mensah.