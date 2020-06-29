Sports News

Bernard Mensah scores in Kayserispor win over Sivvaspor

In-form Bernard Mensah was on target for Kayserispor in their 2-0 victory against Sivasspor on Sunday in the Turkish top-flight league.

Mensah got his side’s second in the day to wrap up the game for the visitors.



Hasan Huseyin Acar capitalised from a good passed from Pedro Henrique to give Kayserispor the lead.



Bernard Mensah made 2-0 of the 83rd minute from the penalty spot to seal an important victory for the relegation threatening side

Bernard Mensah has now netted 5 times with 8 assists so far this season for Kayserispor in the top-flight league.



Kayserispor sit 16th on the league table after 29 matches with 28 points.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.