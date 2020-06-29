0
Sports News Mon, 29 Jun 2020

Bernard Mensah scores in Kayserispor win over Sivvaspor

In-form Bernard Mensah was on target for Kayserispor in their 2-0 victory against Sivasspor on Sunday in the Turkish top-flight league.

Mensah got his side’s second in the day to wrap up the game for the visitors.

Hasan Huseyin Acar capitalised from a good passed from Pedro Henrique to give Kayserispor the lead.

Bernard Mensah made 2-0 of the 83rd minute from the penalty spot to seal an important victory for the relegation threatening side

Bernard Mensah has now netted 5 times with 8 assists so far this season for Kayserispor in the top-flight league.

Kayserispor sit 16th on the league table after 29 matches with 28 points.

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

