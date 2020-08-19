Sports News

Bernard Mensah to make debut for Besiktas against POAK in Champions League

Bernard Mensah, Besiktas midfielder

Ghana's Bernard Mensah is set to make his debut for Turkish giants Besiktas in the qualifying stages of the UEFA Champions League against Greek side POAK on August 25.

The 25-year-old joined Besiktas on a season-long loan deal for a transfer fee of 500,000 euros from Kayserispor in the summer transfer window.



Besiktas have the option of making the deal permanent for an amount of €4.5m after the end of the 2020/21 football season. He had been linked with a move to the club all season.



Mensah passed a mandatory medical and trained with his new teammates on Monday.

Besiktas coach Sergen Yalcin is said to be interested in the Ghanaian International and is ready to hand him his first appearance for the club in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers against POAK.



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder had an impressive season with Kayserispor making 25 appearances in the just-ended season and scored five goals.

