Sports News

Bernard Mensah to miss Kayserispor clash with Besiktas through suspension

In-form Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah will miss Kayserispor's upcoming Turkish Super Lig clash with Besiktas through suspension.

The attacking midfielder who scored in his side's 2-0 win against Sivasspor on Sunday was booked in the 13th minute (his eight of the campaign) ruling him out of next Monday's game against a club interested in him, Besiktas.



Mensah has been in scintillating form for the Gold and Bloods, attracting interest from the trio of Turkish giants including Fenerbache and Galatasaray. His absence will be a big blow for Kayserispor.



The 25-year old netted his fifth goal of the campaign after converting from the spot in the 83rd minute in their 2-0 away win against Sivasspor.

His run of good form has seen Kayseripor gradually moving away from relegation despite the risk of going down.



Kayserispor is now sitting at the 16th position on the league after 29 matches with just 28 points.

