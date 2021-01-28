Bernard Morrison bags brace as Simba thump Sudanese side Al Hilal in Super Cup tournament

Bernard Morrison, Ghanaian player

Bernard Morrison scored a brace as Tanzanian side Simba thumped Sudanese giants Al Hilal 4-1 in the Simba Super Cup opener at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Larry Bwalya opened the scoring in the 38th minute by firing home from close range to complete Perfect Chikwende's move.



Just before the break, Salim Mohamed headed home the equaliser for Al Hilal.



Winger Chikwende scored the second goal for Simba in the 72nd minute a good combination.



Morrison's first was in the 86th minute and three minutes later when scored the fourth goal.



He Morrison curled the ball into the far post past Magoola few metres from the box.

Next for Simba will be another tough match against TP Mazembe at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium on Sunday.



The Simba Super Cup has been organized to battle harden the Simba FC players for the upcoming CAF Champions League campaign.





Bao la kufunga ukurasa wa mabao dhidi ya Al Hilal kutoka mtaalamu wa kuwakera Bernard Morrison. #SimbaSuperCup #RoadToChampionsLeague #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/3A76XzO7Po — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) January 27, 2021