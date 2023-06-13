1
Bernard Morrison celebrates treble with Young Africans SC

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison had a successful season, winning three titles with Young Africans SC.

Young Africans SC secured their consecutive domestic treble by defeating Azam FC in the final of the 2023 Tanzanian FA Cup on Monday afternoon.

The match was decided by a first-half goal from Zambian international Kennedy Musonda, securing Young Africans SC the prestigious title and marking their third trophy of the 2022/23 season.

Young Africans SC had an impressive campaign, reaching the CAF Confederation Cup final for the first time, finishing as runners-up against USM Alger and earning a silver medal.

Additionally, they clinched the Tanzania Premier League title for the 29th time this season, along with the Tanzanian Community Shield.

Morrison played a vital role in Young Africans SC's success, making over 20 appearances across all competitions.

The 30-year-old forward contributed for 80 minutes in today's Tanzanian FA Cup victory over Azam FC.

Morrison rejoined Young Africans SC at the start of the 2022/23 season, following a surprising move to their arch-rivals Simba SC in 2020.

