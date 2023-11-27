Bernard Morrison is out for the rest of the season after sustaining an ACL injury in training

Bernard Morrison

In a devastating blow to AS FAR Rabat, star player Bernard Morrison is set to miss the remainder of the season following a harrowing ACL injury sustained during a routine training session.

The former Young Africans and Simba SC standout, known for his prowess on the pitch, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in his right leg, casting a shadow over his immediate playing future.



Morrison is scheduled to undergo surgery in the coming days, a procedure that will undoubtedly prolong his road to recovery.



AS FAR Rabat official statement reads:



"Player Bernard Morrison suffered a cut in the ACL of his right leg during a training session for the club. The club's medical staff, after diagnosing MRI and making necessary tests, determined the absence period at 6 months, knowing that he will undergo surgery in the coming days. Wishing a speedy recovery to player Morrison."

Morrison sealed a move to Moroccan champions AS FAR Rabat on September 1st, 2023.



The 30-year-old joined the club as a free agent after ending his stay with Young Africans. He was released by the Tanzanian giants after the 2022-23 season came to a close, making him a free agent.



Morrison signed a one-year contract with an option to extend for another year following a successful negotiation.



The former Heart of Lions and Ashantigold SC player has previously played for South African giants Orlando Pirates, Congolese side AS Vita Club, and Simba SC, bitterest rivals of Young Africans.