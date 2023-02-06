Bernard Tekpetey adjudged best foreigner in Bulgaria

Ghanaian striker, Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey has been adjudged the best foreigner in the Bulgarian league following his stellar performance last season with his club, Ludogorets.

The Ghanaian striker beat competition from two other players to covert the award.



Tekpetey won the best foreign footballer award with 30 votes ahead of Cowley Oliveira who came second and Juergen Matai who was third with 11 votes.



The 25-year-old received his award from 1988 Footballer of the Year Rumen Goranov.



Speaking after picking up the award, Tekpetey expressed his gratitude to everyone who recognized his talent.

“Thank you for this award. I will say thanks to God and thanks to everybody who recognized me as one of the very best as well. God bless everyone. Thanks to my Sporting Director as well for bringing me to Ludogorets,” he stated.



Last season, Tekpetey netted 10 goals with 12 assists in 38 matches for his club Ludogorets.



In the current 2022/23 seasons, the player has bagged 10 goals with 7 assists in 33 matches so far.



JNA/FNOQ