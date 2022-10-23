0
Menu
Sports

Bernard Tekpetey assist the only goal as Ludogorets beat Botev Plovdiv in Bulgarian top-flight

Bernard Tekpetey 1 1024x635 1 Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey

Sun, 23 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey produced a brilliant performance as Ludogorets cruised to a narrow win over Botev Plovdiv in the Bulgarian top flight.

The enterprising forward started and lasted the entire duration as his outfit inflicted a 1-0 win over their opponent on Sunday evening.

Tekpetey assisted Jakub Piotrowsk to score the side-only goal of the match in the 65th-minute mark.

Prior to the clash, the Ghanaian forward was adjudged the Player of the Month for September in the Bulgaria First Professional Football League.

The 25-year-old who has been in a rich vein of form this season has scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 23 matches.

He will hope to make the yet-to-be-released Ghana provisional squad for the 2022 World Cup following his outstanding performance this season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC
UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss resigns days after Kwasi Kwarteng's sack
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: