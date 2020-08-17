Sports News

Bernard Tekpetey delighted after Ludogoret's big win over Slavia Sofia

Ghana international, Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey climbed off the bench to help Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad to a thumping 3-0 win over rivals Slavia Sofia.

The on loan Schalke O4 forward was introduced in the 60th minute, after replacing Dominik Yankov with his side 1-0 up.



Nusciano Gusmao opened the scoring at the stroke of half time, before Mavis Tchibota added the second in the 73 minute.



Cosmin Moti made it three from the spot six minutes later to seal the champions' first win of the campaign.

Bernard Tekpetey was making his second appearance since joining the club early this month.





