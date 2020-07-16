Players Abroad

Bernard Tekpetey eager to end Fortuna Dusseldorf nightmare

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey is keen to end his nightmare at relegated German Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Tekpetey joined the Red and White lads on a two-year loan deal from Schalke 04 last summer.



The 22-year-old was touted for greater things in the top-flight after his impressive one season spell at SC Paderborn 07 the season before.



He however endured a miserable time at the club failing to hit the back of the net in nine Bundesliga appearances.



In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Tekpetey stated categorically that he will not play under Fortuna Dusseldorf coach Uwe Rösler again.

"I will definitely not stay with Fortuna and will not play under this coach anymore," said Tekpetey.



The player's adviser Jerry Brempong added that Dusselford failed to honour their promise of giving him much more playing time hence the decision to seek for a move elsewhere.



Jerry Brempong revealed: "It was said that if Bernard did not get injured, he would play 20 to 25 season games. In the end, however, he only had 9 appearances."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.