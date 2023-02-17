Bernard Tekpetey features for Ludogorets in narrow win over Anderlecht

Bernard Tekpetey in action for his club

Ghanaian international, Bernard Telpetey was in action for Ludogorets on Thursday night in the Europa Conference League match against RSC Anderlecht.

In a Round 32 encounter of this season’s Europa Conference League, the talented winger started on the flanks for his team from Bulgaria.



Just nine minutes into the first half, Igor Thiago scored with an assist from Kiril Despodov to give Ludogorets the lead.



While both teams will put up a strong showing in the remainder of the game, neither side could score again.

Eventually, at the end of the 90 minutes, Ludogorets bagged the three points courtesy of a narrow 1-0 win.



In today’s match, in-form Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey played 73 minutes for the winners.



Meanwhile, his compatriot, Majeed Ashimeru was a second-half substitute for RSC Anderlecht in the second half.