Bernard Tekpetey features in Ludogorets victory against Fenerbahçe

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Tekpetey

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Tekpetey was in action on Thursday evening in Ludogorets Europa Conference League encounter against Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

Tekpetey started the game at the Huvepharma Arena and lasted 71 minutes.



In their fourth Conference League encounter, the Eagles defeated Group H leaders Fenerbahce 2-0.



The Razgrad squad played extremely well defensively and made use of their chances in the attacking positions to overcome one of Europe's best teams since the start of the season.



The Eagles controlled the first half and were in severe trouble on multiple occasions, but goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved the day.

Jakub Piotrowski's right-footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner gave Ludogorets Razgrad the lead in the 18th minute. Anton Nedyalkov assisted Anton Nedyalkov's goal.



Rwan Cruz scored the second goal for the Eagles in added time. Aslak Witry assisted Rwan Cruz's goal following a fast break.



Bernard Tekpetey has made four appearances and assisted two goals in the Europa Conference League this season.