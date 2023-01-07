Bernard Tekpetey gifts his mother Toyota RAV 4 on her 70th birthday

Ghanaian international, Bernard Tekpetey has surprised his mother on her 70th birthday.
To celebrate her mom, Cecilia Korkor Olaga, the attacker who plays his football in Bulgaria with Ludogorets organized a birthday party for her in the company of friends and family.
To top it up, Bernard Tekpetey also gifted a brand new Toyota RAV 4 to Mrs. Cecilia Korkor Olaga.
The birthday was marked on Thursday at Kasoa Ofankor at their residence.
The forward in a short speech expressed his profound appreciation to his mother for the support, care, and show of love since he was just a baby.
He stressed that if not for her mother, his dream of playing football at the highest level wouldn’t have been possible.
Below is a video of the car Bernard Tekpetey gifted his mother on her 70th birthday.
Ludogoretz forward, Bernard Tekpetey gifts his mum a latest Rav 4 car on her 70th birthday.— Perry Paisley (@PerryPaisley) January 6, 2023
Congratulations Yomo, God bless Tekpetey. pic.twitter.com/jL7gTwul1n
