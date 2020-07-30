0
Sports News Thu, 30 Jul 2020

Bernard Tekpetey joins Bulgarian giants Ludogorets after Germany bust-up

Tekpetey1 Ghana striker, Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey has joined Bulgarian giants PFC Ludogorets on a two-year loan deal from German side Schalke.

Bernard Tekpetey endured a difficult campaign with relegated Bundesliga side Fortuna, after failing to break into the first team of the club.

He made only 9 Bundesliga appearances for the club, providing just an assist without scoring a goal for the club.

A statement from Schalke on his move read, "Bernard #Tekpetey has joined @Ludogorets1945 on loan for two seasons. Best of luck, Bernard!"

 

Source: Ghana Soccernet

