Bernard Tekpetey joins Bulgarian giants Ludogorets after Germany bust-up

Sports News Thu, 30 Jul 2020
Click to read all about coronavirus →
Ghana striker Bernard Tekpetey has joined Bulgarian giants PFC Ludogorets on a two-year loan deal from German side Schalke.
Bernard Tekpetey endured a difficult campaign with relegated Bundesliga side Fortuna, after failing to break into the first team of the club.
He made only 9 Bundesliga appearances for the club, providing just an assist without scoring a goal for the club.
A statement from Schalke on his move read, "Bernard #Tekpetey has joined @Ludogorets1945 on loan for two seasons. Best of luck, Bernard!"
Bernard #Tekpetey has joined @Ludogorets1945 on loan for two seasons.
Best of luck, Bernard!
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.