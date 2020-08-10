Sports News

Bernard Tekpetey marks Ludogorets debut in defeat to Botev

Tekpetey played 60 minutes for Ludogorets

Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey marked his Bulgarian topflight league debut in defeat after champions Ludogorets fell to a 3-1 defeat to Botev Vrasta.

Tekpetey who joined the club on loan from Schalke O4 was immediately handed his debut when he started against Botev on Saturday.



He played an hour of the match before he was replaced by Dominik Yankov.



Valeri Domovchiiski opened the scoring in the 43rd minute as the home side went into the break with the lead.

A quick second half goal from Daniel Genov handed the host a two goal advantage, before Petar Atanasov confirmed victory with eight minutes left.



The Champions pulled one back from the spot in the 90th minute through Cauly Oliveira Souza.

