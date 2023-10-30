Bernard Tekpetey on target for Ludogorets in win over Hebar in Bulgaria

Terkpetey has now scored five goals in 12 games for Ludogorets

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey was on target for Ludogorets when they defeated Hebar in the Bulgarian top-flight.

Tekpetey started and lasted 64 minutes as his outfit cruised to a 3-1 home win over Hebar on Sunday.



The forward, who has consistently been denied with call up into the national team (Black Stars) continues to prove his worth in Bulgaria.



The former Schalke 04 attacker exhibited his goalscoring prowess in the game after opening the scoring for Ludogorets after just 11 minutes into the game after connecting from Norwegian international Aslak Fonn Witry pass.

Before the halftime break, Aslak Fonn Witry scored to double the advantage for the host.



Bulgarian international Stefan Tsonkov reduced the deficit for Hebar in the 86th minute before Rick sealed victory for Ludogorets two minutes to full time.



The 26-year-old has now scored five goals in 12 games for Ludogorets in the Bulgarian league this season.