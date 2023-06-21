0
Bernard Tekpetey, others celebrate Asamoah Gyan after retirement announcement

Bernard Tekpetey Asamoah Gyan Asamoah Gyan during his days with English side Sunderland

Wed, 21 Jun 2023

Ghanaian attacker, Bernard Tekpetey is just one of many players who have taken to social media to celebrate Asamoah Gyan on his retirement from active football.

Gyan, 37, on Tuesday, June 20, officially announced that he has decided to hang his jerseys and boots.

He will no longer be playing active football but has decided to go into coaching.

“Mr. President, Ministers of State, members of the board, fellow Speakers, nananom, niim3, naam3, I want to take this great opportunity, a stage that is difficult in every footballer's career, a moment all footballers do not wish, but when nature dawns, that thin voice will keep echoing into the ears ... IT IS TIME ... that voice has been clear in my ears, and I have succumbed to it, IT IS TIME,” Asamoah Gyan said.

The former Sunderland forward continued, “IT IS TIME TO HANG THE JERSEY AND BOOTS IN GLORY as I retire officially from active football, ... but then again, I am minded by views shared by great businesses men and sporting gurus, "YOU DO NOT LEAVE YOUR LOVE.”

Since the announcement, many people on social media including players, young and old have celebrated the striker.

Bernard Tekpetey in a post on social media said, “Proud 2 share some memories with u. God bless u.”

Black Stars striker Felix Afena-Gyan also took to Twitter to celebrate Asamoah Gyan.

He described the legendary forward as an inspiration who paved the way for him and many others to dream.

Hellas Verona youngster Ibrahim Sulemana also shared on Twitter, “Thank you for the memorable moments. You gave us your all.”

