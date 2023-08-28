Bernard Tekpetey scores as Ludogorets hammer Beroe in Bulgarian league

Ghanaian attacker, Bernard Tekpetey

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Tekpetey was on the scoresheet for Ludogorets Razgrad in the Bulgarian Parva Liga against PFC Beroe Stara Zagora on Sunday evening.

Ludogorets recovered from their heavy defeat to Ajax in the Europa League qualifiers to record an emphatic 5-0 triumph over Beroe at the Huvepharma Arena.



Ludogorets were up and running in the 19th minute when Argentinian defender Franco Russo scored to put them ahead in the matchday 7 game.



Tekpetey, who was captain for the match, doubled the advantage for the home side in the 31st minute after he was assisted by Francisco Gomes.

Polish midfielder Jakub Piotrowski added his goal to increase the tally for Ludogorets in the 66th minute before Tekpetey set up Caio Vidal to add another a few minutes later.



Bulgaria international forward Spas Delev rounded of the victory for Ludogorets when he scored the final goal of the match six minutes from full-time.



Tekpetey has three goals, and one assist in five appearances for Ludogorets in the Bulgarian league this season. He also has four goals in six games in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League qualifiers.