Sports News

Bernard Tekpetey scores for Ludogorets Razgrad against Lokomotiv Gorna

Bernard Tekpetey in action

Bernard Tekpetey was on the scoresheet for Ludogorets Razgrad's in their 2-1 friendly victory against second-tier FC Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa at the Huvepharma Arena stadium.

The former SC Paderborn player scored the equalizing goal for Ludogorets Razgrad in the 35th minute after the visitors scored first through Vladislav Mirchev in the 8th minute.



In the 53rd minute Tsvetoslav Petrov, scored the match winning goal for Ludogorets Razgrad.

The right-footed forward joined Ludogorets Razgrad on loan from Bundesliga first tier side FC Schalke 04 in the ongoing transfer window.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.