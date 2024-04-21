Bernard Tekpetey scores twice in Ludogorets' big win

Ghanaian forward, Bernard Tekpetey

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey showcased his prowess as Ludogorets comfortably triumphed 3-0 against Hebar in the Bulgarian First Professional League.

Tekpetey asserted his dominance early on, netting two goals in the first half before being substituted in the 62nd minute.



The match at the Georgi Benkovski Stadium saw Ludogorets seize the initiative swiftly, with the visitors taking the lead in the 7th minute.



Aslak Fonn Witry's sublime pass found Swiss-Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah, who then teed up Tekpetey for a straightforward finish, granting Ludogorets a 1-0 advantage.



Tekpetey extended Ludogorets' lead in the 19th minute, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from Hebar's Joao Cesko.

Seizing upon a loose ball, Tekpetey calmly slotted it past the goalkeeper's legs, doubling the scoreline to 2-0.



Rwan Seco further bolstered Ludogorets' dominance by netting a third goal in the 78th minute, courtesy of a pass from Aslak Fonn Witry.



With his stellar performance, Tekpetey underscored his impressive form this season, tallying ten goals and four assists in 28 league appearances.