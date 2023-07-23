Bernard Tekpetey scores twice in Ludogorets heavy win against Etar

Ghana international, Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana's Bernard Tekpetey was in scintillating form in Ludogorets' 5-0 victory against Etar in the Bulgarian First Professional League on Saturday evening.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the clash was Ludogorets Razgrad nine wins, Etar no wins, and one draw.



Tekpetey started the game at the Huvepharma Arena and lasted 61 minutes. He was replaced by Rick Jonathan.



The home side started the game very well they enjoyed a lot of possession throughout the clash, and had eleven shots on target and nine off target.



Aslak Fonn Witry scored the first goal in the 18th minute assisted by Swiss-born Ghanaian striker Kwadwo Duah. Duah recently joined the Bulgarian club from FC Nurnberg for an undisclosed amount.

Etar's Georgi Angelov was sent off in the 37th minute for a bad foul.



Dominik Yankov extended Ludogorets Razgrad's lead to 2-0 in the 46th minute. In the 49th minute, Bernard Tekpetey added his name to the score sheet against 10 men Etar.



Kwadwo Duah missed a penalty in the 53rd minute. A header from Bernard Tekpetey assisted by Spas Delev made it 4-0 in the 57th minute.



Defender Franco Russo made it 5-0 to complete the scoring for the home side.