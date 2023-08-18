Bernard Tekpetey scores twice in Ludogorets victory against FC Astana

Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana's Bernard Tekpetey scored twice to propel Bulgarian giants Ludogorets to victory against FC Astana on Thursday evening in the Europa League Qualification Round 3.

Ludogorets beat Astana 5-1 at the Huvepharma Arena. The aggregate after the two legs ended 6-3.



Bernard Tekpetey started the game and lasted 77 minutes. He was replaced by Brazilian attacker Caio Vidal.



Bernard Tekpetey's right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal gave the Eagles the lead in the 26th minute. Tekpetey's goal was assisted by Aslak Witry.



In the 30th minute, FC Astana scored their consolation goal through a header from Dembo Darboe. Darboe's goal was assisted by Fabien Ourega.

Jakub Piotrowski made it 2-1 in the 48th minute with a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.



Bernard Tekpetey bagged a brace in the 51st minute with a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Rwan Cruz assisted his goal.



Jakub Piotrowski and Kiril Despodov scored in the 59th and 68th minutes respectively to complete the scoring for Ludogorets.



Ludogorets will turn their attention to their league game against Cherno More Varna.