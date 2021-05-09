Bernard Tekpetey strikes for title-chasing Ludogorets in Bulgaria

Former Ghana U-23 attacker Bernard Tekpetey

Former Ghana U-23 attacker Bernard Tekpetey struck the opening goal for Bulgarian giants Ludogorets in a championship game on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old registered the opening goal of the game for the table-toppers after just 15 minutes of the game at the Huvepharma Arena.



Its the second time Tekpetey has scored this season for Ludogorets who are gunning for the only UEFA Champions League slot available in the Bulgarian top-flight.

He joined Ludogorets on loan from German side Schalke 04 and could make his stay permanent at the end of the season as Schalke have been relegated from the German top-flight league.