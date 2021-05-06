Bernard Tekptey eyeing Black Stars return

Bernard Tekpetey

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey has expressed his desire to return to the Black Stars fold having been absent for a long while.

Tekpetey who made his Black Stars debut in 2017, has been out of the Black Stars squad for nearly four years and has disclosed he’s doing all that he can to catch the eyes of the handlers of the Black Stars.



The former Schalke 04 hitman has recently crowned a champion of the Bulgarian topflight with four games to spare in his maiden season at Ludogorets and has left the door open for a return if called upon.

“Of course since I have played for the national team already I will not be surprised [if I’m called back]. I am trying to do my best with my club and once the scouting and coaching team are there if they monitor me and realized my performance is good and invited I will be really glad about it to come and represent the nation ones again”



“So it is all about prayers and hard work and that is what I am doing over here and so if they realized I am doing well and invited I will be really happy to be back again into the national team,” he told Kumasi based Wontumi FM.