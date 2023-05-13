0
Berry Ladies CEO Afia Oware gifts Ampem Darkoa Ladies 10,000 ghc for winning WPL

Sat, 13 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Berry Ladies CEO Gifty Afia Oware has gifted Ampem Darkoa Ladies 10,000 Ghana cedis after they successfully defended their Women's Premier League title.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies won the Ghana Women's Premier League for the second consecutive season after defeating Hasaacas Ladies on penalties in the final on Friday evening.

The match, which was played at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Accra, ended 1-1 after extra time, with Ampem Darkoa winning 5-3 on penalties.

Doris Boaduwaa gave Hasaacas Ladies the lead in the 60th minute, but Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah equalized for Ampem Darkoa in the 84th minute.

The match went to extra time, but neither team was able to find a winner, so it was decided on penalties.

Ampem Darkoa scored all five of their penalties, while Hasaacas Ladies missed one, which was converted by Success Ameyaa.

The victory yesterday means that Ampem Darkoa Ladies have won the Ghana Women's Premier League for the second consecutive season.

They will now have the opportunity to represent Ghana in the CAF Women's Champions League next season.

