0
Menu
Sports

Berry Ladies organize health screening for residents of Madina and environs

Berry Ladies Donation Madina CEO of Berry Ladies with some officials at the club

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Women's Premier League outfit Berry Ladies organized a health screening for the residents of Madina, a suburb of the capital, Accra.

The initiative which goes a long way in earmarking Berry's status as a model football franchise was organized on Saturday, October 15 prior to the team's home fixture against Soccer Intellectuals.

The screening was conducted on various areas of health such as eye tests, blood pressure, hepatitis, and checks among a host of others including breast cancer awareness.

The Football Club intends to outline many of such activities during all its home matches to give back to the Madina Community for their unflinching support.

Berry Ladies, who picked their first win of the season against Soccer Intellectuals on Saturday, continue to set the tone for other clubs to emulate.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama