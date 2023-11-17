Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey injured in Ghana win over Madagascar

Defender Daniel Amartey

Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey was forced off with an injury during Ghana's 1-0 triumph over Madagascar on Friday.

Daniel Amartey, the Besiktas centre-back, was unable to complete Friday's match for Ghana, being substituted due to a suspected hamstring injury.



Amartey, who had returned to the squad after missing October's games due to injury, signalled for his substitution in the second half of the 1-0 victory for the Black Stars against Madagascar.



Starting the game, Amartey suffered another injury setback and, despite on-field treatment, was unable to continue. Kassim Nuhu stepped in as his replacement. Besiktas fans are anxious about the severity of the injury, and Ghana is hopeful that he can recover in time for Tuesday's clash against Madagascar in Moroni.

The Friday game at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi saw Ghana secure a 1-0 win, courtesy of Inaki Williams' late header in the 95th minute.



Williams' goal marked his first for Ghana and provided the Black Stars with a positive start to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.