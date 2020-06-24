Sports News

Besiktas meets Kayserispor over the availability of Bernard Mensah

Turkish giants Besiktas have met the management of Kayserispor in a bid to make a summer transfer move for Ghana's midfielder Bernard Mensah.

The 25-year old has been in a fine form for the Kayseri based club, courting interest from all of Turkey's top clubs including Fenerbache and Galatasaray.



The Ghana international is reported to be interested in a move away from Kayserispor following links from the top sides.



However, Kayserispor is adamant to let their most priced asset leave this summer.

But Besiktas have taken a step forward by meeting with the management of the club, indicating their readiness to sign the player.



The White and Blacks are determined to meet the player's representative as they intensify their quest for the attacker.



Mensah has been the livewire of Kayserispor, netting four goals in the Super Lig and creating eight assist this season.

