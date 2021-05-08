Besiktas midfielder Bernard Mensah ruled out of Galatasaray clash due to injury

Ghana international Bernard Mensah

Black Stars midfielder Bernard Mensah will miss Besiktas' Turkish Super Lig clash against Galatasaray after suffering a knock in training.

The midfielder who is on loan from rivals Kayserispor failed to pass a last-minute fitness test keeping him on the sidelines for the big game.



Besiktas confirmed the player's absence before the squad for the game on Saturday was announced.



"After our football team's training on May 6, 2021, our football player Bernard Mensah, who felt pain in his right thigh back muscle, showed edema in the right thigh back muscle (biceps femoris) in the MR imaging performed at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital," wrote the club.

"In the risk assessment, the treatment of Bernard Mensah, who was removed from the match squad in line with the approval of our technical team, was initiated by our medical team because of the possibility of injury," it added.



Bernard Mensah has made 30 league appearances for Besiktas this season, scoring four times for the Black and Whites.