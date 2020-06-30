Sports News

Besiktas send Kevin-Prince Boateng back to Fiorentina

Turkish giants Besiktas are reported to have sent Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng back to Fiorentina after turning down their purchase option.

Boateng, 33, joined Besiktas on loan from Italian side Fiorentina with the obligation to purchase in the summer.



The former AC Milan ace has scored two goals in eight Turkish Super Lig appearances for the club.



However, beIN Sports claim the Black Eagles decided not to activate the option to buy, nor attempt to extend the loan for a full season.

It remains to be seen whether Fiorentina will keep Boateng or try to sell him on this summer.



He had joined for €1.5m from Sassuolo, following a six-month loan at Barcelona, in July 2019.



His contract with the Viola runs to June 2021.

