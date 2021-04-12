Besiktas supporters subtly mocks Bernard Mensah after an abysmal performance

Midfielder, Bernard Mensah

Ghana international midfielder Bernard Mensah was heavily mocked by Besiktas supporters following an unimpressive performance during his side’s game against BB Erurumspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

On Saturday, Besiktas piped BB Erurumspor 4-2 at their own backyard, a game in which Besiktas supporters trolled Bernard Mensah.



Mensah came off the bench in the 61st minute to replace Oguzhan Ozyakup but the supporters felt his inclusion in the game was fruitless as they believe Ozyakup would have performed better for the Black and White club.

The supporters of the club who were not impressed with his performance turned the on-loan Kayserispor player into a laughing stock.



Bernard Mensah joined Besiktas in the summer transfer window of 2020 on loan for a year.