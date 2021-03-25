Besiktas waive option to sign Bernard Mensah

Bernard Mensah is on loan at Besiktas

Turkish giants, Besiktas has waived the option to sign Bernard Mensah on a permanent deal when his current loan contract expires at the end of the 2020/2020 football season.

The Turkish Super Lig outfit in the summer transfer window of 2020 signed the Ghana international on loan for a year.



Although the midfielder has had a good stint this season so far, the club is reportedly not convinced.



They will hence let go of the option to permanently sign Bernard Mensah when the season ends.

The club has the option to seal a deal for the player for a fee of 4.5 million Euros. With the information gathered from star.com.tr indicating that the Turkish giants will not trigger that clause, Bernard Mensah will return to his parent club Kayserispor at the end of the season.



This season, the Ghana midfielder has made 27 appearances for the Eagles where he has scored four goals and provided one assist.