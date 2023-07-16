Best players at Greater Accra Super Zonals Football pick awards from SAMDA

SAMDA presented trophies at the event

The 2023 Greater Accra Inter Schools Super Zonals Sports Competition saw SAMDA, a non-governmental organization promoting education through sports, present certificates and rewards to outstanding students in football.

In the Girls' Soccer finals, St. Johns Grammar secured victory over Ada Senior High School in a fiercely contested match.



Jacqueline Amponsah from St. Johns Grammar was named the tournament's best player and received a certificate, football, and other rewards from SAMDA.



Vida Adu Boafo, the Girls' Top Scorer, was also recognized with a football and certificate for her exceptional performance. Additionally, Joyce Ogbey received gloves and a certificate for her notable contribution.



In the Boys' Soccer finals, Kinbu Sec Tech emerged triumphant after a penalty shootout against Hotcass, claiming the coveted trophy.



Richmond Quarcoo, the goalkeeper for Kinbu, was honoured with both the Best Player and Best Goalkeeper awards. He received a football, gloves, and certificates from SAMDA. Furthermore, Leonel Nii Barnor Nortey was recognized as the tournament's Top Scorer.



The winners of the Super Zonals are set to participate in the upcoming Regional competitions in October.







Additionally, they will have the opportunity to compete in the SAMDA tournament taking place in November 2023.



SAMDA organizes various competitions for boys and girls in Senior High Schools, both locally and internationally.



Winners who demonstrate exceptional academic performance are granted full scholarships to universities in the USA.



