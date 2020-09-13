Sports News

BetPlanet to give out brand new car, launches ‘Golden Goal Live’ campaign

Country Manager of Planet Sports Limited, Sosthenes Galevo

Planet Sports Limited, operators of BetPlanet has stated that it will be rewarding 10 lucky winners with their ‘Golden Goal Live’ campaign.

According to the company, the BetPlanet ‘Golden Goal Live’ campaign is the first of its kind in Ghana which will reward both new and existing customers on their betting platform.



Speaking at launch of the ‘Golden Goal Live’ which took place at Pearly Gate Garden around East Legon on Friday, Mr. Sosthenes Galevo, Country Manager, Planet Sports Limited stated the that his outfit focuses on impacting the lives of their customers, as such BetPlanet will continue to bring amazing campaign such as the Golden Goal Campaign to Ghanaians.



“Since we commenced operations in April 2020, Planet Sports Limited through its online betting platform, BetPlanet has awarded several of its most loyal customers with amazing prizes. BetPlanet will continue to offer a world-class sports betting service with many exciting promotions to come,” he said.



Mr. Galevo added that BetPlanet believes in being professional, efficient, unique and transparent in all it does in order to continue instilling trust in the regulatory body, stakeholders and most importantly its customers.



“Our reputation in the Gaming industry is one that is worth upholding and we will do everything possible to protect our customers and ensure that our customers are always winners,” he noted.



On his part, Mr. Henry Akrong, Marketing Manager, Planet Sports Limited, disclosed that the Golden Goal Live campaign will run for 13 weeks, focusing on letting customers play virtual penalty kicks which will see 10 customers (new and existing) walking away with cash prizes and the ultimate prize which is a sleek Mercedes Benz at the end of the campaign.

“The BetPlanet Golden Goal campaign is a new marketing campaign aimed at rewarding our loyal customers. The campaign will last for 13 weeks when it goes live on September 12, 2020. We also want to take it a step higher and make it bigger and better by awarding our existing and new customers with several amazing prices.”



He said the grand finale will take place on December 12, 2020 where the winner will drive home the new Mercedes Benz and the other finalists winning amazing cash prizes ranging from GH¢10,000.



Mr. Akrong urged all Ghanaians who believe they are good at taking penalty kicks, to visit www.betplanet.com and play the ‘Golden Goal Live’ to stand a chance of winning several amazing prizes.



Planet Sports Limited is licensed under the Gaming Commission of Ghana and they ensure that at all times, their organization adheres to all the rules and regulations of the Commission under the Gaming Act 721, 2006.





Source: Planet Sports Limited

