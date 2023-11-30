Betpawa reacts to reports of contract termination with GFA

Ghana Premier League logo and Ghana Premeir League logo (R)

Betting company, betPawa, has announced a new deal with Ghana Football Association (GFA) to increase 'Locker room' bonuses.

Contrary to speculations that the company was terminating its flagship sponsorship arrangement with the Ghana Premier League, the company explained in a statement released on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, that it still has a deal with the FA.



betPawa noted that it has switched its partnership with the GFA to benefit the players. As a result, it has increased players and technical team winning bonuses from GH₵150 to GH₵400.



"betPawa and GFA have agreed to shift our partnership focus to direct benefits to players which entails an increase in our Locker Room Bonus by 167%.



"Per our new partnership we will be revising the betPawa Locker Room Bonus payment to the players from GH₵150 to GH₵400 for every match their team wins. Under the current arrangement, we will also complete the first phase of the betPawa park," the statement read.



"We want to assure the sporting community that betPawa and GFA will continue to work together to develop and improve football standards in the country. We thank the GFA for their continued partnership with us as we proceed to roll out a higher Locker Room Bonus for our footballers."

The ‘Locker-room Bonuses’ is one of the terms agreed in their initial three-year contract agreed in 2022.



According to the agreement, players and the technical team of a winning side in a game benefit are entitled to a winning bonus from betPawa.





OFFICIAL: Betpawa parted ways with the Ghana Football Association just a year and a half after entering into a 3-year deal pic.twitter.com/vcktbH4g4u — Kumawu ni ba Listowel (@Listo_Mens) November 30, 2023

EE/EK