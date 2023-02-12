‘Better team Hearts of Oak won today’ - Slavko Matic after beating Berekum Chelsea 3-1

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Slavko Matic

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic, believes they were the deserving winners in their 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League matchday 17 game against Berekum Chelsea.

Dominant Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways on Saturday, February 11, 2023, to climb to the second place on the Premier League table after beating Berekum Chelsea 3-1 at home.



Two goals from Benjamin York, Victor Aidoo, and Zakaria Fuseni's own goal aided a very wasteful Accra Hearts of Oak to win the game comfortably with Kusi Pandrous getting the consolation goal for the visitors.



Reacting to the victory after the game, Slavko Matic praised his players for their great performance while insisting that the better team carried the victory on the day.

“I'm proud of my players for the performance today and I think the better team won today. We deserve this win. We dominate with the ball, we create a lot of opportunities, lots of shots and I can say in the end we won.”



Accra Hearts of Oak are now 2nd on the league table with 28 after this victory, Berekum Chelsea maintain their 10th position with 22 points after 17 games in the ongoing season.



