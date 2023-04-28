0
Menu
Sports

Better than Messi, Benzema - Social media users rave over Isak's incredible assist against Everton

Alexander Isak Alexander Isak

Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some social media users have rated Alexander Isak's incredible solo run assist against Everton above Bezema and Lionel Messi's.

Isak from the halfway went about four Everton defenders multiple times before dinking the ball over Pickford for Murphy to tap home at the far post.

The Swedish has been trending as football fans compare his assist to that of Lionel Messi's in the 2022 World Cup, where he similarly set up Julian Alverez against Croatia after a brilliant run from the halfway line and turning Gvardiol inside out.

Benzema's magical close control at the barline to get past three Atletico Madrid defers before setting up Isco to finish in the UEFA Champions League semis in 2017 has also had a mention in the comparison.

Among the three staggering assists that involved magical dribbles, the majority believe Isak's stands out.

Newcastle United won the game 4-1 at Goodison Park deepening relegation threatened, Everton's woes.

Here are some reactions from football fans on social media



























EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians
NPP activist disproves Ken Agyapong's 'Akufo-Addo appointing northerners' claim
Sammy Gyamfi 'schools' presidential staffer on social interventions
Adams Mahama murder case: AG reacts to verdict delivered by jury
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter