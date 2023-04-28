Better than Messi, Benzema - Social media users rave over Isak's incredible assist against Everton

Alexander Isak

Some social media users have rated Alexander Isak's incredible solo run assist against Everton above Bezema and Lionel Messi's.

Isak from the halfway went about four Everton defenders multiple times before dinking the ball over Pickford for Murphy to tap home at the far post.



The Swedish has been trending as football fans compare his assist to that of Lionel Messi's in the 2022 World Cup, where he similarly set up Julian Alverez against Croatia after a brilliant run from the halfway line and turning Gvardiol inside out.



Benzema's magical close control at the barline to get past three Atletico Madrid defers before setting up Isco to finish in the UEFA Champions League semis in 2017 has also had a mention in the comparison.



Among the three staggering assists that involved magical dribbles, the majority believe Isak's stands out.



Newcastle United won the game 4-1 at Goodison Park deepening relegation threatened, Everton's woes.

Here are some reactions from football fans on social media





Isak did it better https://t.co/jePNkvxObI — The funk soul brother (@NUFCKyleR) April 28, 2023

Its an all-timer thats for sure. Although Messi has a couple that is unbeatable — Daniii (@fcbdaniii) April 27, 2023

Possibly the best assist I’ve ever seen from Isak ???? — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) April 27, 2023

Isak… he thinks he’s him ???? — moheat ???????????????????????????????????? (@moheat13) April 28, 2023

Isak what have I just seen pic.twitter.com/ESpIzXXUhi — K???????????????? (@lcfckini) April 27, 2023

What a solo move! — The Hustling Boy ⚔️ (@LloydWestBertez) April 28, 2023

The most underrated striker in the world rn — Am1nTheSaiyajin (@Mahdi93352915) April 28, 2023

Benzema vs At madrid — JustAway (@JustAwayyyyyyy1) April 28, 2023

Alexander Isak, a CF with superior technical quality than most wingers out therepic.twitter.com/g8pFOvDQoh https://t.co/zgL05EDWif — sm (@TacticoModerno) April 27, 2023

Alexander Isak > Leo Messi



???????????? pic.twitter.com/wuBqKa8Adw — Szwedzka Piłka ???????? (@SzwedzkaP) April 28, 2023

This assist will stand the test of time I guarantee, you will never see a better one for a long long time. — Moses Ismail, PhD (@moz_ismail) April 28, 2023

Isak ???????? yes am a Messi fan , this assist doesn’t look so much different from that of messi he gave Julian Alvarez vs Croatia in WC ???????????? — Alico stylez (@aliceaygupta) April 28, 2023

C’est plus beau que celui de Benzema ? Je pense qu’on ouvrir une belle enquête parce que Isak incroyable son rush ???????? https://t.co/6sc663mxNe — Ouss99 (@Ouuss99) April 28, 2023

