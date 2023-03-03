Betway Ghana opens customer experience centre in Osu

The new centre, located at No.9 Adjoate RD. in Osu behind the Koala Shopping Mall

Leading global online betting and gaming brand, Betway has announced the opening of their new customer experience centre in Osu, Accra.

The new centre, located at No.9 Adjoate RD. in Osu behind the Koala Shopping Mall on Oxford Street, will serve as a hub for sports betting fans that offers a unique and interactive gaming experience.



Open seven days a week, the centre will offer customers an opportunity to access a range of sports betting and gaming activities including new account registrations, exclusive information on promotions, customer service support, and live streaming of sports events.



Betway Ghana’s Country Manager – Operations, Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr, said the new experience centre has been designed to give sports betting enthusiasts a world-class gaming experience.

“We are delighted to be opening our new customer experience centre in Osu. This new facility will serve our patrons in the Greater Accra Region, and offer them a world-class online betting and gaming experience. We are open to everyone and we invite patrons to visit us to experience the new customer experience centre.”



During the launch event, Samuel James Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Municipal Chief Executive of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, extended a warm welcome to Betway in Osu and urged them to actively participate in the development of the local community. He emphasized the significance of businesses in fostering sustainable economic and social growth in the area.



The launch of this new Experience Centre is a major milestone in the brand’s expansion within Ghana and takes the number of centres in the country to a total of three with the other two located in Takoradi and Kumasi.