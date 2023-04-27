0
Menu
Sports

Betway donates equipment to GFA for development of Women's football

Video Archive
Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Leading online betting and gaming brand, Betway has donated football equipment to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to support the development of the sport in the country.

The donation was made during the Leadership and Development Training for Women's Football Administrators, which took place on Thursday, April 27.

The items donated include a movable goalpost, balls, training bibs, and goalkeeping gloves, among other things.

Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr, Betway Ghana's Country Manager – Operations, presented the donation to the GFA and expressed the company's commitment to supporting women's football in every capacity through the leadership conference.

President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku, who was present during the ceremony, commended Betway for contributing significantly to the development of women's football in the country.

He said that Betway had been a key partner of the GFA after the two organizations formed a partnership, which speaks volumes about the development of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

He added that the Ghana Premier League (GPL) is envious of the development of the WPL because the clubs have been cooperative with the new ideas shared and the new equipment provided by Betway.

The Vice-Chairperson of the Women's Premier League Committee, Rosalind Amoh, received the donation on behalf of the WPL.

Watch video below



JNA/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs