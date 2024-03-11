Betway launches a whole new way to play jackpots

Source: Betway

Leading global online betting and gaming brand, Betway, has launched a new and improved Jackpot product that gives all the power to the player, branded as “Mega Picks”. The innovative new Jackpot has been streamlined, simplified and crafted with the customer in mind.

Customers can now customise their Mega Picks Jackpot entries by picking the games they want from the preselected football games on their ticket. The more selections on the ticket, the higher the jackpot grows, up to GHS 2,000,000 to be won. For only GHS 1 per ticket, customers can pick as few as 12 selections, all the way up to 17.



Speaking on the relaunched Mega Picks Jackpot product, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager for Betway Ghana, said, “Our new Mega Picks Jackpot delivers on our promise to offer way more entertainment to the Ghanaian sports betting player in what is the simplest and most frequently rewarding offer on the market currently.

“Our Jackpot Revamp gives our customers more opportunity, more control and more choice in building their very own jackpots. Always looking at ways to give our customers so much more.”



To check out Betway’s new Mega Picks Jackpot product for yourself, visit their website and navigate to the Jackpots tab.