Betway’s Pashew Daily Jackpot accumulates GH₵70,000

With the 2022 World Cup approaching, teams around the globe will be looking to go into the break in healthy positions.

Six matches are available on Betway’s Pashew Jackpot. Correct prediction in all six games guarantees the amazing cash prize. Manchester United, Real Madrid and others will be in action.



Betway’s Pashew Daily Jackpot has accumulated to a massive GHS 70,000 and it’s all on the line this Saturday. All sports betting fans have to do is sign up to Betway and enter the Vim Dey Pot, an option in the Pashew Daily Jackpot for free.



Here are the six fixtures to look out for in the Vim Dey Pot.



AJ Auxerre v AC Ajaccio



Auxerre come into the tie on the back of a 2-1 loss against Reims and are in search of a victory as they take on AC Ajaccio at home.



Ajaccio have not been playing well either, losing two of their last three games. A victory against their opponents will be a huge morale boost.



Both team are in the relegation zone with Auxerre in 18th and Ajaccio in 19th. Aj Auxerre currently have 2.60 odds of winning and AC Ajaccio have 2.90 odds.

Kayserispor v Adana Demirspor



Kayserispor have won three games in a row and will be looking to extend that run as they take on Adama Demirspor on Sunday.



Demirspor have also been in good form, avoiding defeat in their last five games (2W, 3D).



The away side are just one point behind Turkish league leaders Fernabache and Kayserispor are 7th and need a victory to move up the standings.



Kayserispor have 2.80 odds of winning whilst Adana Demirspor have 2.36 odds.



Stade Brest 29 v Stade Reims



Stade Brest clinched a huge 3-1 win over Clermont Foot in their last game and will look to build on that as they take on Reims.

Reims also got a close victory during their encounter against Auxerre and will be looking to build on that against Brest.



Matches between the two teams have been close in recent years. Both teams have won one each and drawn one each in four matches.



Brest have 2.60 odds of winning whilst Reims have 2.70 odds currently.



Manchester United v West Ham



Manchester United will be looking to build on their 3-0 victory over Sheriff at the Europa League during the midweek.



West Ham also come in with confidence after beating Silkeborg in the UEFA Europa Conference League.



Erik Ten Hag's side have beaten West Ham in three of their last five meetings and will be confident ahead of the fixture.

Games between the two have however been close with United winning just 1-0 in their latest clash with West Ham. It could be more of the same. The odds of a 1-0 victory has been priced at 7.80 currently.



Real Madrid v Girona FC



Real Madrid will be looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat against Leipzig during the midweek as they take on Girona at home.



Girona have failed to win any of their last five games and a win against Los Blancos will be a huge boost.



Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently first on the log whilst Girona are 18th.



It will likely be a big win for the hosts. They could beat Girona by three goals to nil. The odds of that happening stands at 7.60.



Torino v AC Milan

AC Milan will be aiming to get their fourth consecutive win in all competitions as they make the trip to a tricky Torino side.



Torino will also be looking to build on their 2-1 win against Udinese last time out. They have however won just two of their last five games in all competitions.



The last two matches between the two teams have seen AC Milan win one and draw one. They will be confident going into the game.



And there haven't been many goals there, with a 1-0 scoreline in one of them. But Milan have scored four goals in each of their last two games and are expected to score at least two goals in this one.



The odds of a 2-0 win by Milan stands at 9.80.