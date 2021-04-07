Beyond The Pitch sets out to provide best sports infographics

BYD are into photography, videography, and sports graphic

Fast rising sports media outlet Beyond The Pitch has set out to be the best information provider in the social media-driven era.

The graphics and content creation outfit are into photography, videography, and sports graphic, with most of their work, shared on various social media platforms.



Beyond The Pitch has worked with top Ghana Premier League clubs, including Great Olympics and Karela United. The two clubs share the top and second spots in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



They currently work with Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak, providing most of the graphic and video content.



"Our main aim is to inform, broadcast, and provide info-graphical updates for stakeholders of Ghana Football. Thus, by covering every action with our visual know-how’s that has the potential to impact the development of the future of the sport in Ghana," says Chief Executive Officer Prince Asiedu Dankwa.



Beyond The Pitch has become the standout information center for the Ghana Premier League, despite being in existence for a little over a year.



They use photos, videos, and graphics in the right context and perspective.

"Social media are transforming sports and sports businesses, the world over. We believe the challenge for businesses today, is how to explore the use of social media as a more efficient, modern, and cheaper means of advertising," Mr. Dankwa added.



Despite being in existence for a year and a half, Beyond The Pitch also gives back to society through the BTP Foundations which helps retired old footballers going through distress.



In the past, the BTP Foundation shone the light on former Great Olympics player Olu Olabode, drawing the attention of Ghanaian about his plight. The mini interview quickly gained the attention of fans who came to his aid.







